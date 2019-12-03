Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department, Detroit Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians are hosting a hiring event.
At least 18 years of age
It’s scheduled to take place Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ser Metro located at 9301 Michigan Ave. in Detroit.
Here are the minimum requirements:
High School Diploma or GED
Valid Driver’s License
U.S. Citizen
No Felony Convictions
20/20 or corrected 20/20 vision
To apply online visit here and select “DETROIT POLICE FIELD RECRUITING” under referral.
For more information call 313-596-2607.
