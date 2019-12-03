Comments
DETROIT (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion on the city’s west side.
JuJuan Parks could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on 16 charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and three counts of assault with intent to murder. Parks was arrested after a third officer shot him in the arm as he tried to flee from the home.
It wasn’t immediately known if Parks had a lawyer.
Officer Rasheen McClain was shot Nov. 20 in the neck and later died. Parks was shot outside the home and arrested about a block away.
Police Chief James Craig has said he may be connected to several earlier shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Detroit’s east side.
