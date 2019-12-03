ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – December 1st marked the first official day to legally buy non-medical Marijuana in Michigan.
Sales totals were around $200,000 at a handful of Michigan shops.
Adults 21 and older can buy marijuana. Doors opened Sunday at shops in Ann Arbor, and more will follow in other communities.
The Detroit News reports the state will collect $36,000 in taxes from opening day sales. The newspaper cited statistics from the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.
More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships, and villages aren’t allowing pot shops. Detroit has delayed recreational sales until at least Jan. 31. The city has many medical marijuana shops.
Illinois starts recreational sales in January.
