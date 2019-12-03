DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Glass Project donated $130,000 to Art Road, a nonprofit to advance their work as the only 501(c)(3) in Michigan bringing art class back into schools, for the entire school year, as part of the regular curriculum.

Representatives from The Michigan Glass Project will present the check to Art Road Executive Director Carol Hofgartner on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m., at Grandport Academy, at 4536 6th Street, in Ecorse, Michigan 48229.

For five years, Art Road has been the beneficiary of The Michigan Glass Project’s fundraiser – a live glass, music and arts festival held at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit in July. The festival is one-of-a-kind with over 100 renowned glass artists, painters, blowers and art vendors coming together to support art education. The event boasts over 40 musical artists across two stages during the three-day weekend and brings in hundreds of artists and patrons from around the world.

“The Michigan Glass Project is thrilled to be writing its largest single donation check in the last five years of supporting Art Road. Our organization prides itself on bringing artists, musicians, and small businesses together in a festival setting with a unified mission that extends beyond ego and personal goals,” said Allison Key, co-founder and director of The Michigan Glass Project. “Our space allows individuals to combine their abilities into a whole that’s outcome provides children in our community the opportunity to experience art class at their schools, just as we did when we were growing up.”

Since 2004, Art Road has brought art classes to over 14,000 students that would otherwise not have art instruction in their curriculum. The Michigan Glass Project has donated $475,000 (includes this year’s donation) to Art Road to date. This $130,000 donation is making it possible for Art Road to continue their mission to bring art class back into schools and to expand the art program to Ralph J. Bunche Academy and Grandport Middle School, both Title I schools in metro Detroit. Art Road is a partner with the Detroit Public Schools Community District with the following schools: Thomas Edison Elementary School, Charles Wright Academy of Arts & Science, Vernor Elementary School and Charles L. Spain Elementary and Middle School.

“Art promotes higher levels of critical thinking in young learners and helps them develop the confidence they need to succeed in other aspects of life. But not every kid has access to art class. Because of this, we are so thankful to Allison Key and Drew Kups, co-founders of The Michigan Glass Project and to their community of artists for making art class possible for the next generation of Detroit area students,” said Carol Hofgartner, founder and executive director of Art Road.

