DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
10-31-43-44-46, Lucky Ball: 13
Poker Lotto
AD-JH-10C-2S-8S
Midday Daily 3
4-6-2
Midday Daily 4
2-6-9-0
Daily 3
6-4-8
Daily 4
5-1-6-9
Fantasy 5
01-04-07-08-24
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
04-09-14-19-21-24-25-28-29-35-37-41-42-43-44-45-57-64-65-73-74-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $266 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
