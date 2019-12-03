Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

10-31-43-44-46, Lucky Ball: 13

Poker Lotto

AD-JH-10C-2S-8S

Midday Daily 3

4-6-2

Midday Daily 4

2-6-9-0

Daily 3

6-4-8

Daily 4

5-1-6-9

Fantasy 5

01-04-07-08-24

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-09-14-19-21-24-25-28-29-35-37-41-42-43-44-45-57-64-65-73-74-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $266 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

