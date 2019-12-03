Filed Under:airplane, Coleman A. Young International Airport, small jet

(CBS DETROIT) – A small jet attempting to land at the Coleman A. Young International Airport slid off the runway Tuesday morning according to officials.

The small personal twin engine jet — which had taken off from Willow Run Airport — was carrying only the pilot and co-pilot.

There were no passengers on board and officials say neither crew member sustained any serious injuries.

Officials say there was a quick response from Detroit Fire and EMS.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will conduct a joint investigation into the accident.

