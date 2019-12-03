Comments
An estimated 4.5 million people are victims of stalking every year, from celebrities to everyday people – no one is immune.
Today, Dr. Oz investigates the horrifying reality of this invisible crime and what to do if you think you are at risk. One woman opens up about the ten years of harassment she endured and the shocking twist to who her tormentor turned out to be.
Plus, an alarming update on a stalker whose targets have included Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow. Then, Dr. Kris Mohandie shares an inside look at the minds of some of America’s most infamous criminals.
