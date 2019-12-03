Comments
DEARBORN (Patch) – The United States Census Bureau is hiring for the upcoming 2020 Census, offering residents a chance to earn extra income while helping their community. The pay ranges from $15 – $24.50 per hour, and potential jobs include both field and office positions.
For information on available positions, necessary qualifications and how to apply, please visit the Census Bureau’s website at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.
