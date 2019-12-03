Detroit will see cold temperatures through Saturday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will turn milder from Sunday to Monday, with a high of 46 degrees on Sunday.
Rain could arrive later in the week. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 64 percent, with the possibility of light rainfall of 0.13 inches.
Skies will be cloudy for the next several days. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 15 mph on Friday, with daily top speeds over 10 mph for the remainder of the week.
Also, look for winds through Thursday. Winds are predicted to climb up to 24 mph today but will ease off a bit beginning on Friday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
