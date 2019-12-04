DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – This month, 80 fifth-grade students from Lighthouse Elementary School in New Baltimore, visited the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) to participate in a charismatic and engaging conversation with author and illustrator Peter Reynolds during a free field trip to the museum.
“The DIA is a local asset that provides our students with access to authentic artwork and artifacts from around the world, creating experiences students won’t forget,” said Libby Fortune, art educator at Lighthouse Elementary. “The DIA’s volunteers and staff are very cognizant of helping teachers create positive learning experiences for students by providing a safe space to share their interpretations of artwork without the fear of being wrong.”
In addition to Lighthouse Elementary, over 650 local students from Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties joined Reynolds in the Detroit Film Theatre for a presentation about accessing their inner creativity that encouraged all students to “create bravely.” Reynolds read excerpts from his book “The Dot” and talked to students about how each story in his collection of books centers around a theme connected to building social-emotional skills that help students cope with everyday challenges. At the end of his presentation, Reynolds took part in a brief Q&A session with students in the audience.
