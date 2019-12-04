(CNN) – The man accused of taking a young father hostage — killing him — and then opening fire on police near Kalamazoo, Michigan was formally charged Tuesday.
William Paul Jones faces 19 criminal charges including felony murder.
Authorities say Jones was armed with two guns when he broke into 22-year-old Christopher Neal’s home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Neal was shot in the back of the head.
Authorities say Jones started shooting at responding officers after they heard gunfire and moved into the house.
One officer was shot in the shoulder — another took a bullet to the leg — and the third was grazed on the head.
All three will be ok.
Family and friends say it’s hard to understand why it happened in the first place because Jones was just released from prison a few days before the shooting.
Neal’s wife and young daughter were in the house when the break-in happened.
They hid and were not hurt.
Jones is at the Kalamazoo County Jail — awaiting trial — where he is held without bond.
