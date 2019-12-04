Comments
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (Patch) – A Washtenaw County man thought he’d won $20 and was stunned when he uncovered a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Smokers Express, located at 1799 Washtenaw Road in Ypsilanti.
“I bought one Millionaire Maker ticket and scratched it off in the parking lot,” said the 66-year-old player. “When I had a number match, I was expecting to win $20. I slowly uncovered the prize, and when I saw ‘1MIL’ I said some things I can’t repeat.
“I left the store and drove to a friend’s house because I had to tell someone what happened. As soon as he opened the door, I couldn’t get the smile off my face.”
