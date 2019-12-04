Detroit will see cold weather over the next few days, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will make way for warmer weather from Sunday to Monday, with a high of 48 degrees on Monday.
Rain could arrive later in the week. The greatest chance of rain is forecast on Monday at 59 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.07 inches.
Skies will be cloudy for the next several days. Winds will reach a modest high of 13 mph today, with daily top speeds over 10 mph for the rest of the week.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
