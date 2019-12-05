Filed Under:animal, detroit, dogs, fighting, operation, rescued


DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — Eleven dogs were rescued Wednesday from a suspected dog fighting operation in Detroit, according to reports.

The Michigan Humane Society and Detroit police executed two search warrants at a property on Detroit’s east side near the intersection of Conant and 7 Mile Road.

The dogs are now at the humane society and are being evaluated.

For the complete story, visit here. 

 

Comments