DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit gas station clerk who fatally shot a customer has been sentenced.
A judge sentenced Rami Ali Jaber Thursday to 420 months to 600 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections.
The shooting happened May 13 at a Citgo gas station on West McNichols.
Authorities say 34-year-old Derek Roberts approached the gas station counter to make a purchase. An argument later broke out between he and Jaber.
Jaber then fired shots at Roberts’ chest, who was unarmed.
Roberts died at a local hospital and Jaber was arrested.
On Sept. 26, 2019, Jaber was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm.
