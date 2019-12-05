Filed Under:clerk, derek roberts, detroit, gas station, Rami Ali Jaber

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit gas station clerk who fatally shot a customer has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced Rami Ali Jaber Thursday to 420 months to 600 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The shooting happened May 13 at a Citgo gas station on West McNichols.

Authorities say 34-year-old Derek Roberts approached the gas station counter to make a purchase. An argument later broke out between he and Jaber.

Jaber then fired shots at Roberts’ chest, who was unarmed.

Roberts died at a local hospital and Jaber was arrested.

On Sept. 26, 2019, Jaber was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm.

