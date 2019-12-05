Comments
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — Metro Detroit residents name their dogs after everything from Game of Thrones characters to snack foods, but the top choices are still pretty basic.
Charlie and Bella are the most popular male and female names for pups in Metro Detroit this year, according to a new report from Rover.
The nationwide network of pet-sitters and dog walkers used its own database of more than 1 million dog names to figure out which were the most prevalent.
