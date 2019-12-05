(PATCH) — The holiday season is a time for spending time with family and giving back, but it’s also good for buying fun, specialty menu items and scoring on sweet deals in Michigan.
Here are some of the best deals being offered by national chain restaurants in Michigan.
Baskin Robbins: The Caramel Delight Ice Cream Cookie Torte is now available for the holiday season. It’s a chocolate chip cookie crust topped with Gold Medal Ribbon ice cream and sprinkled with caramel and fudge toppings.
IHOP: The house of pancakes restaurant is breaking out a whole new seasonal menu for the holidays. Come into any restaurant to try the Elf on the Shelf holiday menu, which includes everything from four green pancakes to Oh What Funnel Cakes.
Starbucks: There may be no food and drink establishment more famous for its seasonal menu items than Starbucks. The coffee house is bringing back the Peppermint Mocha drink as well as other festive items.
Subway: The fast food sandwich chain is now offering a Green Eggs and Ham Sandwich.
White Castle: White Castle is usually known for its sliders, but the fast food chain is now offering the tasty Mac & Cheese Nibblers until Jan. 2.
