Southfield (CBS 62) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped by CBS 62 to appear on MICHIGAN MATTERS to talk about her first year in office and the opportunities and challenges ahead for her and the state she leads.
Whitmer, Michigan’s 49th governor, also talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about her first trade mission – to Israel two weeks ago. She discussed economic prospects stemming from it.
The Democratic Governor talked about the red hot 2020 presidential race and Michigan’s role in the eventual outcome in what is expected to be a billion-dollar plus contest for the White House. The Democratic field of contenders shrunk with Sen. Kamala Harris’ announcement Tuesday she would cease her campaign.
Whitmer said she has met with each of the Democratic candidates. She was also invited by President Trump to sit next to him at a White House dinner held during the Governors Annual Meeting earlier this year.
Trump won the White House by appealing to Michigan swing voters and courting the state as it voted red in 2016 for the first time in decades in the presidential race.
Whitmer, who ran on a slogan of “Fix the Damn Roads,” also talked about the Republican led state legislature’s role in the funding equation still being debated about how to best accomplish that.
Michigan voters approved recreational voters for adults last November and licensed outlets began selling it Dec. 1. Whitmer talked about the revenue boost it might foster for the state’s coffers.
