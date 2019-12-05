Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) – Dearborn Public School parents can now report their child’s absences and check student grades, attendance and more from the convenience of their phone or tablet.
Parents can download the Q Parent Connection app via Google Play or iTunes and set it up with the same ID number and password they use for Parent Connection online. Q Parent Connection, via computer or the app, allows parents and guardians to check their child’s attendance and grades as that information is entered at the school. Adults can also look at their child’s food service balances, if children opt to buy items instead of or in addition to the free lunch and breakfast
New with the app is the option for a parent to report a child absent without calling the school office.
