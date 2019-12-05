(CBS DETROIT) – Authorities say a 44-year-old Roscommon man was hit by a plow truck on M-55.
It happened Thursday when the man was walking eastbound in the westbound right lane of M-55 and was struck. It’s reported the man had on dark clothing making it hard for oncoming traffic to see him, according to police.
The pick-up truck with a plow attached was traveling in the far-right lane. Police say the driver swerved and attempted to miss the Roscommon man. The right portion of the plow still stuck him causing significant injuries.
Authorities say there were no alcohol or drugs involved.
The Roscommon man is in the hospital.
