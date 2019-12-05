Comments
METRO DETROIT (PATCH) — The holiday season is here and there’s nothing that says Christmastime magic like the twinkle and glow of a glorious holiday display.
Here’s a list of some displays:
1. Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village: This Dearborn display lets you hear sleigh bells and listen to carolers as you step back in time in American history.
2. Wild Lights: The Detroit Zoo puts on one of the most family-friendly displays that you can’t miss. There’s more than 5 million LED lights and 280 animal sculptures.
3. Wayne County Lightfest: This place makes Westland a holiday destination as it represents the entire county celebrating the season. With five miles of displays in Hines Park, it’s known as the largest holiday light show in the Midwest.
