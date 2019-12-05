Filed Under:18-year-old detroit man, carjacked, Dearborn, Dearborn Police, woman

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man was arrested by Dearborn Police after carjacking a woman then leading officers on a chase.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to a carjacking scene.

The woman told police she had come home and pulled into her garage in the area of Tireman and Wyoming.

That’s when the 18-year-old man appeared and held her a gunpoint and took her vehicle, according to police.

Police say they saw the stolen vehicle in the area of Joy and Livernois and a short pursuit was initiated.

The 18-year-old is currently being held at the Dearborn Police Department.

Below is footage from officers dash cam.

