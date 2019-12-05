DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man was arrested by Dearborn Police after carjacking a woman then leading officers on a chase.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to a carjacking scene.
The woman told police she had come home and pulled into her garage in the area of Tireman and Wyoming.
That’s when the 18-year-old man appeared and held her a gunpoint and took her vehicle, according to police.
Police say they saw the stolen vehicle in the area of Joy and Livernois and a short pursuit was initiated.
The 18-year-old is currently being held at the Dearborn Police Department.
Below is footage from officers dash cam.
Here is some of the dash cam from last nights incident. Great work by the troops and @DearbornPolice to take this person into custody without the suspect, victim, police or the public getting hurt. Once the suspect is arraigned we will release more information on him. pic.twitter.com/qKnxU3JO0M
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 5, 2019
