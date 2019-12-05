Detroit should see cool temperatures through Saturday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will turn warmer from Sunday to Tuesday, with a high of 51 degrees on Monday.
Rain could arrive later in the week. The highest chance of rain is forecast on Monday at 55 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.20 inches.
Winds are predicted to rise as high as 20 mph on Tuesday, while today will be calmer with a top speed of just 12 mph. Skies will be cloudy for the next several days.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.