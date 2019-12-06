Comments
Today, Dr. Oz investigates a medical mystery that caused a teenage girl to cry blood from her eyes and eventually lose her eyesight forever.
Doctors have struggled to diagnose Jordyn’s condition, but The National Institute of Health suspects an abnormal gene may be causing her unusual symptoms. She and her mother open up about their continuing search for answers and how their lives have changed.
Plus, the most-listened-to woman in radio, Delilah, is opening up about the personal trials and heartbreaks that made her a survivor. From being fired a dozen times to three divorces to the unimaginable pain of losing two sons, she shares how she found strength in the darkest of times.
