LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police motor carrier officers will join officers from the Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, and Ohio State Highway Patrol in focusing their enforcement on I-94 and other major freeways in Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio in a coordinated enforcement operation. Michigan’s operation, “Eyes on 94,” seeks to reduce commercial vehicle crashes along the I-94 corridor.
This multi-state effort will take place from Dec. 9-13.
During this initiative, motor carrier officers will focus on violations by commercial vehicles that are most likely to contribute to a crash, which include distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, and improper lane use.
“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP, Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, and the Ohio Highway Patrol to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” stated Capt. Michael Krumm, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “We hope to increase awareness by being visible on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”
Multi-state commercial vehicle enforcement initiatives allow neighboring states to align their resources to collectively focus attention on safety concerns involving interstate traffic. The MSP’s participation in these joint initiatives aims to increase safety on Michigan roads.
The “Eyes on 94” initiative is part of the statewide Drive Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign, which is based on the national strategy on highway safety that seeks to reduce the number of traffic deaths nationwide.
