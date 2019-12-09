Comments
ROCHESTER, Mich. (PATCH) — A 14-year-old student of the Rochester School District has been suspended and will receive a mental health evaluation after reportedly making a “kill list” at her school.
Authorities started investigating the incident on Dec. 4 when West Middle School students reported that a fellow student, a girl from Rochester Hills, had made a “Kill List for Future” with at least five names on it.
The teacher reportedly saw the girl writing more names and the teacher cleared the classroom and notified authorities.
