CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (PATCH) — A drunk driving crash has killed a 7-year-old boy, police said.
Clinton Township Police said the boy’s father, a 32-year-old from Sodus, NY, was driving in the right-hand shoulder and went through an intersection and hit a traffic pole while traveling eastbound on Hall Road and Heydenreich just after midnight on Saturday morning.
The driver sustained multiple injuries in the crash and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
