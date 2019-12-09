DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – On Dec. 1 Michigan’s first recreational marijuana — or adult-use — sale was made.
Recreational marijuana was made legal in the state since December 2018.
Michigan voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018 where 50 of the state’s 83 counties voted in favor of the proposal.
There are now 10 active adult-use licenses in Michigan.
Here’s the list as of Dec. 9:
Arbors Wellness
321 E. Liberty Street
Ann Arbor MI 48104
Ann Arbor Healing
3720 Washtenaw Ave.
Ann Arbor MI 48104
Elite Wellness
9423 N. Dort Highway
Mt. Morris MI 48458
Exclusive Provisioning Centers
3820 Varsity Drive
Ann Arbor MI 48108
Green Peak Innovations/Skymint
1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B
Ann Arbor MI 48104
Greenstone
338 S. Ashley Street
Ann Arbor MI 48104
Lit Provisioning Centers/Lume Cannabis Co.
600 West 7th Street
Evart MI 49631
Michigan Supply and Provisions
1096 E. Main Street Suite A
Morenci MI 49256
The Barn
3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg
Burton MI 48529
White River Wellness
194 N Charles Street
White Cloud MI 49349
