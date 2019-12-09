WATCH LIVE NOWHouse Judiciary Hears Evidence For and Against Impeachment
Filed Under:adult use, health, Michigan, recreational marijuana

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – On Dec. 1 Michigan’s first recreational marijuana — or adult-use — sale was made.

Recreational marijuana was made legal in the state since December 2018.

Michigan voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018 where 50 of the state’s 83 counties voted in favor of the proposal.

There are now 10 active adult-use licenses in Michigan.

Here’s the list as of Dec. 9:

Arbors Wellness
321 E. Liberty Street
Ann Arbor MI 48104

Ann Arbor Healing
3720 Washtenaw Ave.
Ann Arbor MI 48104

Elite Wellness
9423 N. Dort Highway
Mt. Morris MI 48458

Exclusive Provisioning Centers
3820 Varsity Drive
Ann Arbor MI 48108

Green Peak Innovations/Skymint
1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B
Ann Arbor MI 48104

Greenstone
338 S. Ashley Street
Ann Arbor MI 48104

Lit Provisioning Centers/Lume Cannabis Co.
600 West 7th Street
Evart MI 49631

Michigan Supply and Provisions
1096 E. Main Street Suite A
Morenci MI 49256

The Barn
3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg
Burton MI 48529

White River Wellness
194 N Charles Street
White Cloud MI 49349

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments