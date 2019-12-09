Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Poker Lotto
KD-KH-4C-5C-9D
Midday Daily 3
1-3-6
Midday Daily 4
4-3-4-1
Daily 3
8-2-0
Daily 4
5-6-8-9
Fantasy 5
21-22-24-27-30
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
04-08-14-16-20-21-22-27-29-33-34-36-39-41-46-51-52-56-57-63-65-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $314 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $140 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
