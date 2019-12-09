Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

KD-KH-4C-5C-9D

Midday Daily 3

1-3-6

Midday Daily 4

4-3-4-1

Daily 3

8-2-0

Daily 4

5-6-8-9

Fantasy 5

21-22-24-27-30

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-08-14-16-20-21-22-27-29-33-34-36-39-41-46-51-52-56-57-63-65-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $314 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

