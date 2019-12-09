(CBS DETROIT) – A semi-truck driver has been cited by Michigan State Police after side-swiping a patrol vehicle on westbound I-96.
It happened Monday at 2:30 p.m. where troopers were on westbound I-96 near Michigan Avenue closing a lane for a crash.
The patrol cars mirror and front passenger was hit, which broke the axle and detached the tire, MSP stated on Twitter.
“Fortunately, no one was hurt. The semi driver was cited for ‘Failure to Yield for a stationary emergency vehicle,'” MSP stated.
