DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Police Department says children discovered four overdose victims at a home in Detroit.

Three of the overdose victims died.

It happened Sunday when a man was revived by emergency responders while a woman and two other men died.

They ranged in age from 25 to 30.

Two girls, ages 6 and 8, made the discovery. Their relationship to the victims wasn’t immediately released.

