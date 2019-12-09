Comments
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Police Department says children discovered four overdose victims at a home in Detroit.
Three of the overdose victims died.
It happened Sunday when a man was revived by emergency responders while a woman and two other men died.
They ranged in age from 25 to 30.
Two girls, ages 6 and 8, made the discovery. Their relationship to the victims wasn’t immediately released.
