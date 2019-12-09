The Downtown Detroit Markets were in full effect this weekend, continuing as one of the largest holiday markets in the area. The market is made up of all Detroit-based, female-owned, or minority owned vendors, showcasing artwork and other make goods within their individual glass sheds. Near the end of the market sits the Cadillac Lodge, a furnished pop-up where snacks and drinks were sold to people looking to escape the cold.
Re-live the excitement from the Downtown Detroit Markets in these snaps from local attendees!
Getting cozy @cadillaclodge 🍸Drinks, Hot coco 🍫☕️, coffee, hot cider 🍏🍎, lots of fun games ( especially giant jenga) comfy blankets, beautiful cozy cottage decor and just good old fun atmosphere 🌟
A nice place to stay warm and play some jenga on these cold holiday nights. 🎄🎄 #Detroit
🎶 It's beginning to look alot like Christmas 🎶 Hope everyone is enjoying the first day of December. We went downtown detroit to the @cadillaclodge to enjoy some #christmas festivities.
Have you been down to the Downtown Market and Cadillac Lounge? If not, be sure to check it out this month! 🎄💡 #Detroit
My favorite time of the year 🎄☺️
