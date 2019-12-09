WATCH LIVE NOWHouse Judiciary Hears Evidence For and Against Impeachment
Filed Under:Cadillac Square, Detroit Proud, Downtown Detroit Markets, Seen in Detroit


The Downtown Detroit Markets were in full effect this weekend, continuing as one of the largest holiday markets in the area. The market is made up of all Detroit-based, female-owned, or minority owned vendors, showcasing artwork and other make goods within their individual glass sheds. Near the end of the market sits the Cadillac Lodge, a furnished pop-up where snacks and drinks were sold to people looking to escape the cold. 

Re-live the excitement from the Downtown Detroit Markets in these snaps from local attendees!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5wXzfynJD2/

