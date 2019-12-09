WATCH LIVE NOWHouse Judiciary Hears Evidence For and Against Impeachment
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — Fuji Food Products Inc. announced a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls that were sold at retailers in 31 states, including Metro Detroit .

The products were sold at Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

Fuji voluntarily issued the recall after a notification from the Food and Drug Administration of the potential for product contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

