METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — Fuji Food Products Inc. announced a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls that were sold at retailers in 31 states, including Metro Detroit .
The products were sold at Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.
Fuji voluntarily issued the recall after a notification from the Food and Drug Administration of the potential for product contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
