No. 13 Alabama (10-2, SEC) vs. No. 14 Michigan (9-3, Big Ten), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET 

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 26: Donovan Peoples-Jones #9 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his second half touchdown catch with Shea Patterson #2 in front of head coach Jim Harbaugh while playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 45-14. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida 

TOP PLAYERS 

Alabama: WR DeVonta Smith, 65 catches, 1,200 yards, 13 touchdowns. 

 

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide takes this reception in for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Michigan: LB Josh Uche, 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks. 

NOTABLE 

Alabama: The Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time in the format’s six seasons. Both of the team’s losses came against Top 25 opponents in LSU and Auburn. Alabama should have the bulk of fan support given its much shorter distance from Orlando than its opponent. The Crimson Tide will again be without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was injured in November and needed season-ending surgery. Even with a victory, this will be tied for the fewest wins in a season in Nick Saban’s last nine seasons with the Crimson Tide. 

 

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines Head football coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the bus prior to the start of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

Michigan: The Wolverines had CFP aspirations when the season began, but stumbled in losses to three top 10 programs at the time they played them in Wisconsin, Penn State and playoff-bound Ohio State. Michigan is 2-2 all time against Alabama. The Wolverines have lost their past three bowl games with their last postseason win coming in the Citrus Bowl against Florida to end the 2015 season. Michigan is looking for its fourth 10-win season in the past five years, something that has not occurred since 1876-80. 

LAST TIME 

Alabama 41, Michigan 14 (Sept. 1, 2012) 

BOWL HISTORY 

Alabama: Second appearance in the Citrus Bowl, 71st bowl appearance in school history (includes two each of the past four seasons as part of the College Football Playoff)

 

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs onto the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Michigan: Fifth appearance in the Citrus Bowl, 48th bowl appearance in school history. Wolverines

 

