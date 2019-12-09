Detroit will see light rainfall today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The highest chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 70 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.37 inches.
Also look for warm temperatures through Tuesday. The weather will bring a high temperature of 51 degrees on Monday, then turn freezing cold on Wednesday.
Skies will be cloudy starting on Tuesday. Winds will reach a modest high of 17 mph on Tuesday but will get calmer starting on Thursday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.