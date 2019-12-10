Filed Under:eastpointe, Nine Mile Road, Police, shooting, Tuscany

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Eastpointe Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuscany Street north of Nine Mile Road.

It happened Monday around 7 p.m. where police say a man and woman were part of a targeted shooting.

One of the victims ran to Brittany Street to escape the attack, police said.

Both victims are being treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this violent crime is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100 ext. 1.

