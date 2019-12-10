Comments
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Eastpointe Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuscany Street north of Nine Mile Road.
It happened Monday around 7 p.m. where police say a man and woman were part of a targeted shooting.
One of the victims ran to Brittany Street to escape the attack, police said.
Both victims are being treated at a local hospital.
Anyone with information about this violent crime is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100 ext. 1.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.