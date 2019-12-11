Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The American Heart Association awarded three Michigan schools with grants for garden programs.
The schools include:
- Charles Drew Transition Center in Detroit
- Hamilton Elementary-Middle School in Detroit
- Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen, MI
The AHA in collaboration with Kelly Meyer, founder of OneSun, and Gail Becker, CEO of CAULIPOWER are boosting garden-based learning nationwide to support healthy food access and innovation in nutrition education.
Meyer and Becker provided a combined $125,000 which was distributed through 50 grants to members of the Association’s Teaching Gardens Network®, which plays an important role in school nutrition instruction, as it is rooted in the American Heart Association’s science and nutritional guidelines coupled with information from gardening and education experts.
For more information visit here.
