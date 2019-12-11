ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a 1-year-old boy’s family pay for the child’s funeral after he was killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday morning.
The 1-year-old boy has been identified as Chase Allen according to the account’s page.
Police say a van was traveling Tuesday morning in the left center lane when it changed into the left lane and rear ended a passenger car.
The at fault driver — a 37-year-old Toledo man — was taken into custody and was released after authorities interviewed drivers and witnesses.
According to the GoFundMe page, his mother was on her way to her second day working at Beaumont hospital when she had a blown out tire on the freeway.
The account also stated the boy had just turned a year old at the end of August.
To make a donation, visit here.
