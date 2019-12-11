MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 30-year-old man has been charged after being shot several times at a Macomb County gas station while he attacked two clerks with a liquor bottle, according to officials.
The Shelby Township man entered the gas station at Hall and Heydenreich roads around 8:10 p.m.
Officials said Tuesday he was charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.
Authorities say the man walked toward the two clerks behind the counter, grabbed a liquor bottle and began to assault them with it.
One of the clerks — a 28-year-old man from Macomb Township — pulled out a gun and shot the man, which stopped the attack.
The 28-year-old man holds a valid concealed pistol license according to police.
Police said the other clerk is a 34-year-old man from Macomb Township.
This is an ongoing investigation.
