Utica, MI (CBS Detroit) – Motown Soup is based in Utica, Michigan and is comprised of volunteers who produce delicious soup and food mixes in a State Deptartment of Agriculture licensed kitchen.
With being a 100% volunteer organization, ALL profits are donated to soup kitchens, homeless shelters, food banks, and free clinics. We sat down with Zak Kennedy, Marketing Director for Motown Soup and he filled us in on how this all began.
“Motown Soup started 14 years ago by our social outreach director here at Trinity Lutheran Church,” explains Zak. “He had an idea to sell dry soup mixes and partnered with Detroit Rescue Mission to make it happen.”
“We have approximately 200 volunteers, one hundred are regular volunteers, but we have a good 200 that are on a regular basis.”
“We give all of our money back to the homeless and hungry, the organizations must be a 501c(c) (3) accredited organization, for all that money goes to fight homelessness and hunger and they have to be within Michigan. So, we give back to where we sell.”
“We started with 3 soup mixes, one of them is available today, it’s our ‘Sister Rita’s Rainbow’ mix. And now we’re up to 23 soup mixes, 4 dips including our new ranch dip, and then we have baked goods including apple cider muffins and coffee cake.”
“The need is absolutely huge right now, we are doing better as an economy, but you can drive down the road right now and you’re gonna see a homeless person, and that person needs a meal and a roof over their head, and that’s what you can do by supporting us.”
