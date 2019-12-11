Comments
NOVI, Mich. (PATCH) – A woman is mourning the loss of her family pet after she said two coyotes killed him in their yard in Novi.
NOVI, Mich. (PATCH) – A woman is mourning the loss of her family pet after she said two coyotes killed him in their yard in Novi.
Debbie Oppat told local media that she let her Maltese dog out like normal, but stepped inside for a moment and heard a noise.
That’s when she said she looked and saw two coyotes carrying her dog back into the woods.
For the complete story, visit here.
You must log in to post a comment.