You can leave your umbrella at home through Friday, but light snowfall is in the forecast for Detroit later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The greatest chance of snow is expected on Tuesday at 58 percent, with the possibility of a light snowfall of 0.42 inches.
The immediate forecast also has freezing cold temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will reach just 27 degrees on Wednesday.
Winds are predicted to climb up to 19 mph today but will ease off a bit starting on Thursday. Skies will be cloudy for the next few days.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
