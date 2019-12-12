WATCH LIVEDay 2: House Judiciary Committee Debates Articles Of Impeachment
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say one person is in custody after a double fatal shooting.

It happened on the city’s west side on Manor Street near Wadsworth Avenue and Meyers Road.

Sources told local media the victims are a Vietnam veteran, 70-year-old Anthony Foster and his nephew Devon Gillard.

Investigators say the two were shot in the head.

