Today, Dr. Oz’s crime panel delivers breaking news updates on the case against R. Kelly, including a new charge that he may have bribed a government official for a fake ID to marry the singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old.
Dr. Oz also sits down with one of R. Kelly’s first accusers to break her silence, Asante McGee, who speaks out about the grooming process she experienced and the degradation she says she endured while living in his house.
Plus, the shocking story of Lisa Snyder, the Pennsylvania mom accused of hanging her 8-year old son and 4-year-old daughter and staging it to look like a suicide.
