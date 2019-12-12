Detroit ( CBS Detroit )

For more than a century, Madrigal Chorale (MC) has served the community and enriched the cultural climate of Southeast Michigan. MC, termed “one of metro Detroit’s artistic jewels,” is comprised of approximately forty men and women, all competitively auditioned, who share an unequaled commitment to excellence in vocal music performance. They continue to come from all walks of life; their common bond is love of music.

” A lot of people grow up singing in school groups or playing in school ensembles in high school bands or in high school choirs. For a lot of people being a part of a musical ensemble I think is a very valuable thing because it provides a community for them and also feeds their sole in a way that other activities might not” says Brandon Ulrich, Artistic Director – Madrigal Chorale.

President Rich Blauvelt says “we’re in our 105th year, but prior to that the first beginnings of the chorale was a small group that started singing in 1900 with the first formal concert in 1901.”

“We also do a lot of charitable work and give back to the community..every year we host a benefit for scholarships for high school students that wanted to study music. We then found out that high school choirs were losing funding, so we shifted the scholarship to benefit the choirs rather than individual students.”

Betsy Marsh, Associate Director comments “we look for opportunities, we sing for the veterans, we have sung for the retired nuns, we’re always looking for groups that would benefit from hearing us sing.”

Don’t miss the Madrigal Chorale Holiday Journey’s Concert December 14th at 7pm at the Saints Peter & Paul Jesuit Church, 438 St. Antonie Street, Detroit Michigan 48226.

