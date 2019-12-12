WATCH LIVEDay 2: House Judiciary Committee Debates Articles Of Impeachment
Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

07-10-12-31-43-46

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Poker Lotto

QD-AS-2C-4C-3H

Midday Daily 3

5-1-2

Midday Daily 4

2-2-3-6

Daily 3

5-8-4

Daily 4

3-8-5-4

Fantasy 5

01-21-25-26-38

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-05-12-13-15-21-22-25-26-29-37-39-40-42-48-51-58-61-70-71-74-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $340 million

Powerball

24-29-42-44-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

