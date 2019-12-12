Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
07-10-12-31-43-46
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Poker Lotto
QD-AS-2C-4C-3H
Midday Daily 3
5-1-2
Midday Daily 4
2-2-3-6
Daily 3
5-8-4
Daily 4
3-8-5-4
Fantasy 5
01-21-25-26-38
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
04-05-12-13-15-21-22-25-26-29-37-39-40-42-48-51-58-61-70-71-74-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $340 million
Powerball
24-29-42-44-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $140 million
