CANTON, Mich. (PATCH) — Emagine Theater in Canton now has the largest CinemaScope screen in the Midwest.
The Super EMAX Screen is being unveiled in the theater that was just renovated.
Guests can expect heated reclining chairs and now expanded by an additional 9,000 square feet of space. The expansion area will include the Super EMAX screen as well as a new event space/party room.
A Grand Opening celebration includes a showing of what organizers call the most anticipated movie of the year: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” It starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 The official ribbon cutting will be held at 7 p.m. followed by the movie.
