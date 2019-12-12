DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Plum Heath DPC celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.
It’s located at 1620 Michigan Ave., Suite 125 in Detroit and offers direct, primary health care services that are tailored to each patient’s needs, including services such as preventative care, at-cost laboratory testing and imaging and access to whole-sale medications.
Founder and owner Dr. Paul Thomas started his business in 2016 as a house call service before moving to a one-room office in Southwest Detroit.
Plum Health is also a Motor City Match Round 5 cash award winner.
The $50,000 grant from Motor City Match has allowed Plum Health to build a world-class facility, hire an additional physician and accommodate the growing demand for the service.
