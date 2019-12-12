Comments
DETROIT (AP/CBS DETROIT) — A train carrying hazardous materials derailed Thursday morning in Detroit, according to authorities.
It happened near Clark Avenue which is just north of Toledo Street in Detroit.
Deputy fire commissioner Dave Fornell said 11 train cars derailed, including one that was partially hanging off a viaduct over a street.
“One of the cars does have hazardous materials,” Fornell told local media.
As of Thursday morning, police said there were no injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
