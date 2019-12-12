You can leave your umbrella at home through Friday, but light snowfall is in the forecast for Detroit later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of snow is predicted on Monday at 70 percent, with the potential for light snowfall of 0.56 inches.
The immediate forecast also has cold temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will slip below freezing on Wednesday, getting up to just 18 degrees.
Winds are expected to climb up to 20 mph on Monday, with daily top speeds over 10 mph for the rest of the week. Skies will be cloudy through Friday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
